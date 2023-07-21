Summer Holidaymakers Likely to Increase 13.8%

Photo : KBS News

The number of people traveling for summer holidays this year is expected to surpass 100 million.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that it will enforce special transport measures for the summer holiday season from Tuesday to August 15.The Korean Transport Institute estimated that a daily average of four-point-six million people, or a total of 101-point-two million people, will travel during the period, up 13-point-eight percent from a year earlier.The traffic congestion is expected to peak between July 29 and August 4, with eastern coastal areas likely to be the most visited destination, followed by southern coastal areas, western coastal areas and Jeju Island.As for the means of transportation for vacation, passenger cars accounted for the most with 84-point-seven percent, followed by planes with six-point-six percent, buses and railroads.To respond to the expected traffic increase, the transport ministry plans to allow vehicles to run on shoulder lanes in areas where congestion is expected and provide real-time traffic information.The government will also increase the number of inter-city express buses, high-speed trains, flights and ferry services to meet the increase in holidaymakers.