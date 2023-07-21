Over 1,900 Suspicious Int'l Parcels Reported Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

About two-thousand suspicious international parcels were reported across the nation over the past several days.According to the National Police Agency, as of 5 a.m. Sunday, one-thousand-904 suspicious international parcels were reported nationwide since the first report on Thursday. The figure rose by 257 from Saturday afternoon.The string of incidents began when a parcel suspected of containing hazardous substances arrived at a welfare center in Ulsan on Thursday. Since then, similar deliveries were reported across the country.The police said on Saturday that there has been no case of damage caused by those parcels, adding that the parcel in Ulsan also tested negative for hazardous material in a test by the Agency for Defense Development.Most of these parcels were reportedly empty or contained trash or cosmetic samples.A police official said on Saturday that according to the investigation by the Taipei mission in South Korea, those parcels seemed to have been sent from China via ship initially and arrived in South Korea after a stopover in Taiwan.