Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Over 1,900 Suspicious Int'l Parcels Reported Nationwide

Written: 2023-07-23 12:56:28Updated: 2023-07-23 17:14:12

Over 1,900 Suspicious Int'l Parcels Reported Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

About two-thousand suspicious international parcels were reported across the nation over the past several days.

According to the National Police Agency, as of 5 a.m. Sunday, one-thousand-904 suspicious international parcels were reported nationwide since the first report on Thursday. The figure rose by 257 from Saturday afternoon.

The string of incidents began when a parcel suspected of containing hazardous substances arrived at a welfare center in Ulsan on Thursday. Since then, similar deliveries were reported across the country.

The police said on Saturday that there has been no case of damage caused by those parcels, adding that the parcel in Ulsan also tested negative for hazardous material in a test by the Agency for Defense Development.

Most of these parcels were reportedly empty or contained trash or cosmetic samples.

A police official said on Saturday that according to the investigation by the Taipei mission in South Korea, those parcels seemed to have been sent from China via ship initially and arrived in South Korea after a stopover in Taiwan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >