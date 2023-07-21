Gov’t Likely to Grant Ukraine Entry Ban Exemption to Businesspeople

Photo : KBS News

The government is likely to make exceptions to the travel ban on Ukraine and allow Korean businesspeople to visit the war-torn country.The Foreign Ministry has reportedly decided to allow businesspeople to enter Ukraine if they make the request for the exemption.The decision is part of follow-up measures on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s surprise visit to the war-torn country, during which he promised to provide security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance.Last Tuesday, President Yoon told the Cabinet meeting that the government will provide active support to enable South Korean businesspeople to visit Ukraine safely and ensure their smooth operation in the country.The government is maintaining a travel ban for all regions of Ukraine since February of last year and those who wish to visit the country should make an application for the exceptional use of their passports and secure the government’s approval.