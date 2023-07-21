Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Likely to Lift Remaining Quarantine Requirements for COVID-19 in Early August

Written: 2023-07-23 13:32:28Updated: 2023-07-24 06:47:59

S. Korea Likely to Lift Remaining Quarantine Requirements for COVID-19 in Early August

Photo : YONHAP News

The remaining COVID-19 quarantine measures will likely be lifted as early as next month.

The mask mandate for hospitals will be fully removed, and the state’s support of living expenses for COVID-19 patients among low-income households will be suspended.

According to quarantine authorities, the government plans to implement the second phase of returning to normalcy from COVID-19 next month by lowering the classification of the infectious disease by two notches to the lowest Level Four, which includes flu and hand, foot and mouth disease.

With the downgrade, the mask mandate for all places, including hospitals, will be lifted, and clinics for COVID-19 patients at public health centers will be closed.

The government will also stop compiling the number of COVID-19 patients.

The government will maintain the recommendation of a five-day isolation period for COVID-19 patients.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >