S. Korea Likely to Lift Remaining Quarantine Requirements for COVID-19 in Early August

The remaining COVID-19 quarantine measures will likely be lifted as early as next month.The mask mandate for hospitals will be fully removed, and the state’s support of living expenses for COVID-19 patients among low-income households will be suspended.According to quarantine authorities, the government plans to implement the second phase of returning to normalcy from COVID-19 next month by lowering the classification of the infectious disease by two notches to the lowest Level Four, which includes flu and hand, foot and mouth disease.With the downgrade, the mask mandate for all places, including hospitals, will be lifted, and clinics for COVID-19 patients at public health centers will be closed.The government will also stop compiling the number of COVID-19 patients.The government will maintain the recommendation of a five-day isolation period for COVID-19 patients.