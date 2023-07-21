Menu Content

Korean
English

International

Tourists to Mt. Baekdu Top 1 Million

Written: 2023-07-23 14:06:16Updated: 2023-07-23 17:14:36

Tourists to Mt. Baekdu Top 1 Million

Photo : KBS News

The number of tourists who visited the Chinese side of Mount Baekdu reportedly surpassed one million this year.

According to the People’s Daily, the newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, this year's cumulative number of tourists to the mountain called Mount Baekdu in Korean and Changbai Mountain in Chinese came to one million-77-hundred as of July 20.

The figure surpassed one million one week earlier than in 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19.

The rise is in contrast to the little recovery in the overall number of tourists within China in the first half of this year due to the country's slow economic recovery and weak consumer demand despite the eased quarantine measures.

According to the Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry, the number of tourists within China marked two-point-38 billion in the first half, up 63-point-nine percent from a year earlier, but it marked just 77-point-four percent of the three-point-08-billion tallied in the first half of 2019.
