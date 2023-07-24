Monsoon Rains to Pound Nation through Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains are expected to hit most parts of the nation through Tuesday, with 150 millimeters of torrential rains forecast for the Jeolla and southern provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, the Jeolla provinces, which were pounded with more than 150 millimeters of torrential rain early Monday, is expected to receive another 150 millimeters through Tuesday.Busan and the southern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province are forecast to have 30 to 80 millimeters, with more than 100 millimeters likely to hit some of the regions.Other parts of the nation are forecast to receive five to 60 millimeters, while inland areas of the Gyeongsang provinces are expected to receive up to 80 millimeters of more rain.Torrential rains of 30 to 70 millimeters per hour are expected to pound Jeolla on Monday morning, while 30 millimeters of rain per hour is likely to hit inland Gyeongsang and southern coastal areas until Monday afternoon.The rain is expected to let up in most parts of the nation on Tuesday afternoon.Afternoon highs are set to reach between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius on Monday, two to four degrees higher than Sunday.