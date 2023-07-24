Over 2,100 Suspicious Int'l Deliveries Reported Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

More than two-thousand suspicious international parcels were reported across the nation over the past several days.The National Police Agency said that as of 5 a.m. Monday, they have received reports of two-thousand-141 suspicious deliveries since the first one last Thursday.Of them, 679 packages were collected by police for investigation while the other one-thousand-462 were found to have been reported by mistake. More than half of the packages were reported from Seoul and Gyeonggi Province with 530 and 668, respectively.Police and related authorities are looking into the parcels to check if they contain any hazardous materials, although most have reportedly been empty or contained trash or cosmetic samples.The string of incidents began when a package suspected of containing hazardous substances arrived at a welfare center in Ulsan on Thursday, prompting recipients of similar deliveries across the country to report them.Police asked people who receive a suspicious package labeled “CHUNGHWA POST” from “P.O. Box 100561-003777, Taipei Taiwan” to immediately report it to the nearest police station or call the 112 hotline without opening the delivery.