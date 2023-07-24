UNC in Communication with N. Korean Military over US Soldier

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) has reportedly made contact with North Korea regarding a U.S. soldier who crossed into the North at the Joint Security Area(JSA) last week.In an interview with the London-based The Times on Saturday, UNC deputy commander Andrew Harrison said that the location of Private Travis King is not currently known but communication with the North’s Korean People’s Army is ongoing.The deputy commander said that the UNC is maintaining "constant dialogue" with the North Korean military through the JSA via the “pink phone” hotline that links the two sides.Harrison declined to elaborate on details of the contact in light of the active negotiations in which the primary concern is King’s welfare.The U.S. government earlier reached out to the North through various channels to get information about the soldier's status and bring him back, but they had been unsuccessful.​