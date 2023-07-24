Over 10,000 Structures Damaged by Heavy Rains, 70% Recovered

Photo : YONHAP News

More than ten-thousand houses, roads and other infrastructure have suffered damage from the heavy rains that have pelted the country since July 9.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Monday, three-thousand-285 private facilities suffered damage, with over 17-hundred homes flooded or destroyed and some 600 commercial buildings and factories flooded.More than 76-hundred public facilities, including 12-hundred roads and bridges, have been washed away or destroyed. Over 800 landslides were also reported.Authorities said that 66-point-five percent of the private facilities and 69-point-eight percent of the public facilities have been recovered.Over 18-thousand-400 people were evacuated to temporary shelters, with about two-thousand yet to return home.More than 35-thousand hectares of farmland have been devastated by the heavy rains and around 872-thousand livestock, including cows, chickens and pigs, have died.