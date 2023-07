Photo : KBS News

Pope Francis mentioned South Korea as he conveyed condolences to the victims of heavy rains and flooding around the world.The pope took note of the devastation in the country during his Angelus message to crowds in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, expressing solidarity with those who were affected by the recent flooding and those providing assistance.Francis said that various countries are suffering from climate extremes with abnormal heat waves and destructive fires in some while heavy rains and flooding affect others, singling out South Korea.Stressing the need for swift action to deal with climate change, the pope urged world leaders to take more concrete action to limit polluting emissions, adding that it is an urgent challenge and cannot be postponed as he called for efforts to protect the Earth.