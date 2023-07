Photo : YONHAP News

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, has reportedly proposed trilateral vice foreign minister-level talks with South Korea and Japan.According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Sunday, Wang made the proposal when he met with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 14.Japan reportedly considers the proposal a demonstration of intent by China to resume a trilateral summit that has been suspended since December 2019.The Japanese government is said to have relayed Wang’s suggestion to South Korea as well.A senior official of the Japanese foreign ministry reportedly said that the proposal shows China has become positive toward three-way dialogue with its neighbors in consideration for its position in global affairs and its domestic economy.