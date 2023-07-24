Prosecutors Raid Police, Municipal Gov’ts in Underpass Flooding Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday raided police stations and other agencies with jurisdiction over the site of an underpass flooding in the North Chungcheong city of Cheongju that killed 14 people and injured ten others.The search and seizure began at six locations – the North Chungcheong provincial government, Cheongju City Hall, the National Agency for Administrative City Construction, the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency, the Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station and the Chungbuk Fire Service Headquarter.The provincial government, in charge of managing the underpass, is accused of insufficient traffic control despite heavy rain and flood warnings in place at the time of the tragedy.The city government is suspected of neglecting to deliver requests from various agencies to the provincial government seeking traffic control at the underpass and resident evacuation in the area.The administrative city construction agency is alleged to have been lax in managing the banks of the nearby Miho River while conducting road construction in the area, causing the river to overflow.The police are accused of failing to respond to emergency calls requesting traffic control at the underpass nearly two hours prior to the flooding, as well as falsifying a report about the dispatch of officers to the site.