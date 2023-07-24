Yoon Orders Measures to Protect Teachers' Rights, Bolster Authority

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered that ordinances and public notifications be enacted and revised to protect teachers’ rights and reinforce their authority in classrooms following an apparent suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul last week.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that in a meeting with aides on Monday, Yoon referred to the recent revision of an enforcement decree to that end as a part of the administration's state tasks, calling for the prompt implementation of a related guideline in schools.Under the recently revised ordinance, principals and teachers are permitted to offer guidance to students regarding academics, health, safety and personal relations by way of advice, counseling, warnings or discipline.Yoon also ordered officials to seek additional revisions to ordinances that may infringe upon the authority of teachers, making an apparent reference to the student human rights ordinance that was first enacted in 2010.The ordinance bans corporal punishment by teachers, discrimination against students, and allows rallies on school grounds.Last Tuesday, a rookie first-grade teacher at an elementary school in Seoul's Seocho District was found dead in her classroom from an apparent suicide, followed by claims that her death may be linked to parents' complaints about school violence.