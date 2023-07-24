BC Card Report: Spending in Travel Sector Surged Nearly 20% in H1

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report finds that travel-related consumption grew nearly 20 percent on-year in the first half of the year.According to the “ABC Report” released on Monday by the firm BC Card on sales in key industries, expenses in the travel sector grew 19-point-eight percent from January to June compared to the same period last year.The figure marks an increase of nearly 46 percent compared to the first half of 2020, when the nation was seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.Industries related to alcohol and culture also saw growth of over 20 percent in their sales while oil-related industries saw a drop of more than 17 percent.The report also found that online shopping companies saw sales climb by eight percent over the first half of last year and by 28 percent over 2020, while offline shopping saw a decline of four percent compared to last year and five percent compared to 2020.Standing for “analysis by BC," the report by the credit card company’s think tank, BC Institute of Innovative Finance, is one that many economists and consumer experts look at to gauge consumer trends.