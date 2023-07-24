Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Sillim Stabbing Rampage Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of killing one man and wounding three others during a stabbing rampage last Friday near Sillim subway station in Seoul's Gwanak District.The Seoul Central District Court on Sunday issued the warrant for the 33-year-old suspect, identified by the surname Cho, on charges of murder and attempted murder, citing a flight risk, with Cho saying on the way to the hearing that he committed the crimes due to "hardships" and was sorry.While being investigated by the police, the suspect reportedly said he was filled with anger during the attack and that he wanted to make other people miserable because he was leading a miserable life.On Friday, Cho inflicted multiple stab wounds on his first victim, a man in his 20s who later died, near Sillim Station, and injured three others in an alleyway before being apprehended by the police some six minutes after the first stabbing.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is set to decide whether to reveal Cho's face and identity through a review panel on Wednesday.