Operations were automatically halted at the Hanbit Two nuclear reactor in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province.According to officials on Monday, power generation was suspended at the Number Two reactor at around 11:57 a.m. with the stoppage of a turbine upon the detection of an abnormal signal while testing the special protection system(SPS).The SPS is used to prevent the overload of a transmission line linked to the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO).An official said the reactor has since stabilized and radiation is maintaining normal levels, and an investigation will be launched to find the cause of the suspension.