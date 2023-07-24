Gov't: No Apparent Link between Suspicious Parcels and Terrorism

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has tentatively concluded that suspicious international deliveries reported throughout the country over the past several days are not linked to terrorism.The anti-terrorism center of the Office for Government Policy Coordination said on Monday that no evidence has yet been found to suggest that the deliveries are related to such an attempt.The center said initial tests of samples from the parcels have found no toxic substances and that it had not received any terrorist threats or related intelligence, while also confirming that no casualties have been reported from the deliveries.Authorities have received reports of two-thousand-623 suspicious international deliveries as of 5 p.m. Monday after the first dubious package arrived at a welfare center in Ulsan last Thursday.Since then, they found that 903 of them were sent from abroad with no clear address while the remaining reports were found to be false alarms.Police are also looking into the possibility of a "brushing scam" in which businesses send parcels to people containing items they have not ordered to artificially boost product and seller reviews, with a possible legal review for criminal punishment.Meanwhile, a request by Seoul’s foreign ministry seeking cooperation from China in relation to the suspicious international packages was met with assent to fully cooperate.