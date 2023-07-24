Menu Content

No. 2 Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan, US Discuss Upcoming Summit

Written: 2023-07-24 14:58:50Updated: 2023-07-24 15:39:06

Photo : YONHAP News

The number two diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have discussed ways to successfully hold a three-way summit of their leaders at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington next month.

The foreign ministry said first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin, U.S. deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman and Japan’s vice foreign minister Takeo Mori held such discussions over the phone on Monday.

The three officials assessed that their countries are seeing their cooperation advance to a new level based on close, high-level exchanges and agreed to further strengthen such joint efforts.

The officials shared the view that the upcoming three-nation summit will be a watershed for boosting cooperation and agreed to work closely to make the summit a success and to explore performance projects.

The three officials also condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches as they vowed to create a strategic environment in which Pyongyang will come to realize that it has nothing to gain from its nuclear ambitions and provocations and will inevitably return to the path of denuclearization.
