Daily Average COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising with Nearly 40,000 Last Week

Daily average COVID-19 cases neared 40-thousand last week amid a recent upswing in infections.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the daily average tally from last Monday to Sunday came in at 38-thousand-809, up 39 percent from the previous week's average of 27-thousand-955.The number of infections began trending upwards from the fifth week of June and has quickly risen for the past four weeks.The daily average in critically ill patients rose by 23 to 150 last week while daily fatalities also climbed by nine to 57, with the cumulative death toll now standing at 35-thousand-216 and a fatality rate holding steady at zero-point-11 percent.Next month, meanwhile, the government will carry out the second phase of the COVID-19 crisis-level adjustment, which will include a downgrade by two notches of the infectious disease grade to level four, entailing the suspension of all remaining quarantine measures.