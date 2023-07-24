Yoon's Approval Rating Dips for 3rd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen for the third consecutive week.In a poll by Realmeter that surveyed over 25-hundred people 18 and older nationwide between Monday and Friday, positive assessments of Yoon's performance dipped one-point-five percentage points to 36-point-six percent while his disapproval rating edged up one percentage point to 59-point-nine.The approval rating started to rise from the third week of June and peaked at 42 percent in the fifth week before reversing from July.Last week, positive assessments mostly grew among women, people in their 40s and those living in the central region of Daejeon, Sejong and Chungcheong Province as well as the southern cities of Busan and Ulsan.Negative assessments increased most notably among respondents in their 30s and those over 70 as well as residents of Gangwon Province, Jeolla Province, Gwangju and Jeju Island.The telephone survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.