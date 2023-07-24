Golfer Kim Joo-hyung Ties for 2nd Place at British Open

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Joo-hyung delivered the best performance for a South Korean in the Open Championship in England, one of the four major men's tournaments, with a second-place finish.The 21-year-old ended the tournament with a score of seven-under 277 on Sunday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, six behind American Brian Harman, who won the championship title.Kim ranked second alongside Spaniard Jon Rahm, Aussie Jason Day and Austrian Sepp Straka.The previous best by a South Korean golfer at the sport's oldest tournament was set by Choi Kyung-ju in 2007, who at the time had tied for eighth place.Kim is only the third South Korean to finish in second place or better in a major men's tournament, after Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, and Im Sung-jae, who ranked second at the 2020 Masters Tournament.Kim, who opened the competition with a 74 on Thursday, nearly withdrew from the tournament the following day after slipping and spraining his right ankle.