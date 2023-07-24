Ministry to Prepare Guideline on Teachers' Authority by Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry will prepare a guideline by next month outlining the extent of advice, counseling, and even disciplinary action teachers may take against students.In a meeting with a group of teachers on Monday to discuss the protection of their rights and the restoration of their authority in classrooms, Education minister Lee Ju-ho said the guideline is expected to help prevent violations of the right to educate and the right of students to learn.The remarks come in the wake of the apparent suicide of a rookie first-grade elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho District last week, that was followed by claims that her death may be linked to parental complaints about school violence.President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier ordered the swift implementation of such a guideline as a follow-up to the recent revision of a related enforcement decree as a part of the administration's state tasks.The minister pledged to seek revisions to the student human rights ordinance that was first enacted in 2010, which has been blamed for weakening teachers' authority in classrooms.He also promised support to better protect teachers facing violence from students by convening a review panel upon the teacher's request, immediately separating the teacher from the student, and including serious cases on the student's academic records.