S. Korea, Japan to Hold Director-Level Talks on Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold director-general level talks on Tuesday to discuss Seoul's requests regarding Tokyo's planned release of wastewaster from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.First deputy chief of the government policy coordination office Park Ku-yeon conveyed the information in response to a question about the meeting's agenda during a daily briefing on the issue on Monday, noting that a previous discussion on the requests between the leaders of the two countries that requires a follow-up.During summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Tokyo to include South Korean experts in the water release inspection process, share real-time monitoring data, and suspend the discharge and immediately notify Seoul should a contingency arise, such as excessive radioactive levels in the water.Park said that on Tuesday, Seoul will also convey four technical proposals based on its scientific safety review, one of which is a recommendation that Japan re-conduct an environmental and radiation impact assessment once the discharge begins.Park said the two sides will discuss the scope of their cooperation on such issues but added that what is coordinated with Japan will eventually have to be run past the International Atomic Energy Agency.