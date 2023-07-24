UNC Confirms in Talks with N. Korea on US Soldier Who Fled to the North

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) confirmed on Monday that it began discussions with North Korea regarding a U.S. soldier who crossed the inter-Korean border into the North while visiting the Joint Security Area(JSA) last week.Reuters and AFP quoted UNC deputy commander Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison as saying in a briefing that the conversations have begun through communications lines set up at the JSA under the Korean Armistice Agreement.Harrison said the incident surrounding Private Travis King is “still subject to investigation,” after stressing that the primary concern is King’s welfare.He stopped short of giving more details, however, as he cited the sensitivity of the latest case.Harrison added that investigation is still under way on how King gained approval to tour the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) which houses the JSA despite having “various records,” apparently referring to the history of being charged with assault.On disclosing the DMZ to the general public in the future, Harrison said the UNC will consider the continued balance between educational value and risk factors.