Han Moon-hee Becomes 11th President of KORAIL

Han Moon-hee on Monday became the eleventh president of the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) in a ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Daejeon.In his inauguration speech, Han vowed to make KORAIL an agency trusted by the public by pursuing reforms that prioritize safety.As his key goals, Han pledged to boost the organization’s fiscal health by streamlining its management, build sustainable systems, revamp customer service to be digital-oriented, devise future capacities and create a vibrant work environment in which employees take great pride.As his first official duty, the KORAIL chief inspected restoration efforts underway in a section of the Chungbuk Line where the roadbed was washed away by the latest torrential rains.Han served in various posts in KORAIL for some three decades, including heading the operator’s offices on management innovation, on planning and coordination as well as on business policy. His term is three years.Han took the helm of the railway operator after his predecessor Na Hee-seung was dismissed in March with 20 months left in his term following a fatal accident involving a KORAIL employee in Obong Station and after a train derailed at Yeongdeungpo Station.