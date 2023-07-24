Rival Parties Fail to Adopt Confirmation Hearing Report on Unification Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties failed to meet the Monday deadline for adopting a confirmation hearing report on unification minister nominee Kim Young-ho.Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and Rep. Lee Yong-sun of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), who are both senior members of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification, failed to convene a full session for the adoption of the report on Monday.The PPP wants to adopt the report which contains both parties’ opinions but the DP has refused to cooperate in appointing Kim to the top government post, raising issue with his past hardline remarks about North Korea and his uncooperative attitude in submitting related materials.On the failure by parties to adopt the confirmation hearing report, the presidential office said it will pursue related efforts in accordance with procedures.If parties fail to meet the deadline for such reports, the president can repeat a request within ten days for a confirmation report to be sent upon a newly set deadline. If the second deadline also passes, then the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee.