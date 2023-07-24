US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches, Calls for Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has denounced North Korea's late-night launch of ballistic missiles and called for a return to dialogue.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a regular press briefing on Monday that the U.S. condemns launches, which violate UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and pose a threat to the regime’s neighbors and the international community.The White House spokesperson added that Washington is committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang, urging the regime to engage in dialogue.North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea late on Monday night and early Tuesday.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also criticized the missile launches, calling them a violation of multiple UNSC resolutions and urging the North to refrain from escalatory actions.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is aware of North Korea's missile launches and is in close consultation with its allies and partners.The command assessed that the launches posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory or allies, but clearly demonstrate that North Korea's illicit weapons program destabilizes the situation.