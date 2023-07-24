Monsoon Rains to Continue on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains will continue in most parts of the nation on Tuesday, except eastern coastal areas in Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the Jeolla provinces are expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters on Tuesday, with more than 100 millimeters likely to hit some areas.The capital region and inland Gangwon Province as well as the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces are forecast to have ten to 60 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are expected to pound Jeolla on Tuesday morning, while 30 millimeters of rain per hour is likely to hit Chungcheong, northern North Gyeongsang and the southern coastal areas in Gyeongsang Province until Tuesday afternoon.The rain is expected to let up in southern regions and the Chungcheong provinces on Tuesday, but continue into Wednesday morning in the capital region and western parts of Gangwon Province.Afternoon highs are set to reach between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.