JCS: N. Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : KBS

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from late Monday.The JCS said that it detected two ballistic missiles launched from areas near Pyongyang into the East Sea at 11:55 p.m. on Monday and at 12 a.m. Tuesday, flying about 400 kilometers before falling into the sea.The South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing details of the launches, such as missile types.The JCS criticized the recent series of missile launches by the North as acts of grave provocation that harm peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as globally, and are clear violations of UN Security Council resolutions.The JCS said that it will closely monitor the situation in cooperation with the U.S. to prepare for additional provocations by the North while maintaining a firm readiness posture.The launch comes two days after North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles toward the West Sea, and five days after firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.The provocations came hours after the arrival of a nuclear-capable U.S. submarine at a port on Jeju Island.