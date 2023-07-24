S. Korea, Japan to Hold Working-Level Talks on Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold working-level talks on Tuesday to discuss Seoul's requests regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Yun Hyun-soo, head of the foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, will represent South Korea in the talks, while the Japanese side will be headed by Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.The meeting is seen as a follow-up to the results of a bilateral summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held on July 12 in Lithuania.During the summit, Yoon asked Japan to include South Korean experts in monitoring the release and share the data in real time, as well as an immediate notification in the event that the concentration of radioactive materials in the water surpasses acceptable levels.The director general-level talks in Japan are expected to discuss the requests.South Korea also hopes to send experts to a field office opened by the International Atomic Energy Agency at the Fukushima plant to monitor the discharge, a decision to be made by the UN agency in principle but requiring cooperation from Japan.