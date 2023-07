Photo : YONHAP News

A court will decide on Tuesday whether to dismiss interior minister Lee Sang-min over the handling of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush last year.The Constitutional Court said last week that it will issue the ruling at 2 p.m. The motion to impeach him passed through the opposition-controlled National Assembly on February 8 with 179 of 293 lawmakers voting in favor of the move.The key to the case is whether Lee complied with duties on disaster prevention and took appropriate response measures in the wake of the crowd crush.If the court accepts the impeachment, he will be dismissed immediately. If it is rejected, he will return as minister.While Lee will not be present, the families of some victims will and hold a press conference in front of the court after the ruling.