Entry of Infectious Diseases Spiking with Resumption of Overseas Travel

Written: 2023-07-25 14:06:16Updated: 2023-07-25 14:44:17

Photo : KBS News

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing resumption of overseas travel has brought about a significant rise in infectious diseases entering the country.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday selected seven infectious diseases to be cautious of while abroad, informing the public on each of their characteristics as well as preventive measures.

The seven diseases are waterborne and foodborne diseases of bacillary dysentery and cholera, the respiratory disease of measles, and the mosquito-borne illnesses of dengue fever, chikungunya fever, the Zika virus and malaria.

As of July 15, 145 cases of the seven diseases had been reported, more than fivefold the 27 reported by the same time a year earlier, with cases of the four mosquito-borne diseases comprising 86 percent of the total.

The KDCA issued a particular warning for travelers planning to visit Southeast Asia against dengue fever, adding that rapid diagnostics testing is currently available free of charge at airports and seaports for incoming travelers experiencing symptoms.
