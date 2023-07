Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the amount of rain that fell this monsoon season was the third-largest to be posted in some 50 years.According to the data released by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the nation saw a total of 641-point-four millimeters of rainfall from the beginning of the season on June 25 to Monday, the third-most to be logged since related statistics began to be compiled in 1973.The year 2006 saw the largest amount of rainfall during monsoon season with a total of 704 millimeters, while 2020 witnessed the second-largest amount with a little over 701 millimeters.The nation has seen cumulative amounts of monsoon rains top 600 millimeters only four times including this year, which saw an average of 20-point-five days of rain, the 15th highest since 1973.