S. Korea Lose to Colombia in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Opener

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Colombia 2-0 in their opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday.The national team, led by head coach Colin Bell, fell behind early in the game at Sydney Football Stadium, conceding a penalty in the 28th minute after a shot deflected off the arm of defender Shim Seo-yeon which was converted by Colombia's forward, Catalina Usme.Linda Caicedo then doubled the score in the 39th minute, dealing a blow to Team Korea’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.The Taegeuk Ladies, ranked 25th in the world, is scheduled to face 72nd-ranked Morocco in Adelaide on Sunday, followed by a match against world number two Germany on August 3 in Brisbane.South Korea is hoping to be one of the top two finishers in the group and advance to the Round of 16 for the second time in its history, with the new format of 32 teams in eight groups resembling the knockout stage qualification of the men’s tournament.