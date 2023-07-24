Gov't: Radiation Levels of Seafood Imports, Water, Beaches Found Safe

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says testing of marine products at the stage of production and imported seafood from Japan has found that radiation levels are safe.Vice fisheries minister Park Sung-hoon revealed the assessment on Tuesday during the government’s daily briefing on Japan's planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.Park said that this year the government conducted radiation testing for five-thousand-447 marine products at the production stage and three-thousand-160 fishery products imported from Japan and found no traces of radiation in the said products.Also according to the fisheries ministry, radiation tests on ballast water from 46 ships that arrived in South Korean ports this year from the Japanese prefectures of Chiba, Ibaraki and Miyagi found that radiation levels were within the safe range.Emergency radiation inspections conducted on major beaches across the nation, including Gyeongpo and Sokcho beaches in Gangwon Province and Yeongildae Beach in North Gyeongsang Province, also found that radiation levels are safe.