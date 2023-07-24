Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't: Radiation Levels of Seafood Imports, Water, Beaches Found Safe

Written: 2023-07-25 15:15:11Updated: 2023-07-25 15:56:41

Gov't: Radiation Levels of Seafood Imports, Water, Beaches Found Safe

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says testing of marine products at the stage of production and imported seafood from Japan has found that radiation levels are safe.

Vice fisheries minister Park Sung-hoon revealed the assessment on Tuesday during the government’s daily briefing on Japan's planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Park said that this year the government conducted radiation testing for five-thousand-447 marine products at the production stage and three-thousand-160 fishery products imported from Japan and found no traces of radiation in the said products.

Also according to the fisheries ministry, radiation tests on ballast water from 46 ships that arrived in South Korean ports this year from the Japanese prefectures of Chiba, Ibaraki and Miyagi found that radiation levels were within the safe range.

Emergency radiation inspections conducted on major beaches across the nation, including Gyeongpo and Sokcho beaches in Gangwon Province and Yeongildae Beach in North Gyeongsang Province, also found that radiation levels are safe.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >