Remains of 7 S. Korean Soldiers Killed in Korean War to Return Home

The remains of seven South Korean soldiers killed in the Korean War will return home after 73 years.The defense ministry said a transfer ceremony will take place at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii at 6 a.m. Wednesday attended by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral John Aquilino and vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul who is leading a 50-member team to bring back the remains.Most of the fallen heroes died in North Korean regions during the war.The ministry said the remains were retrieved through the Korean War Identification Project and were confirmed as South Korean troops through joint inspection with the U.S.The seven sets, carried by the KC-330 Cygnus, will arrive at Seoul Air Base where a welcome ceremony will be held Wednesday evening, after which they will be sent to a defense ministry team for a thorough analysis and genetic testing to identify the war dead.One of the seven has been already identified as private first class Choi Im-rak who died at age 19 in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in December 1950 in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province.