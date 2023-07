Photo : KBS News

The government on Tuesday was found to have launched a fact-finding survey on “no-kids zones” across the country.The health ministry began such an inspection after commissioning the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education early this month.A ministry official said the survey will look at how such zones are being operated and what age standards are applied in such institutions in a bid to analyze how such systems could affect low birth rates.The survey’s results are set to be released as early as next month.According to Google Maps, South Korea is estimated to have some 400 no-kids zones.Earlier in 2017, the National Human Rights Commission had recommended revisions to restaurants that had no-kids zones, saying such areas constitute discrimination against children.