Photo : YONHAP News

Trials of key figures related to the 2022 deadly Itaewon crowd crush remain at an impasse while parliament’s impeachment of interior minister Lee Sang-min was rejected by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.Six figures were indicted and put behind bars on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, including Yongsan District Office head Park Hee-young and former Yongsan police chief Lee Im-jae.All six were granted bail after their trials failed to make headway for six months, which is the maximum period in which they can be detained.Seven other figures, including Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Kim Kwang-ho, are still facing questioning by the prosecution nine months into the October 29 disaster that led to the loss of 159 lives.In all, 23 people are either being investigated or tried.