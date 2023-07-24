Menu Content

S. Korea and Japan Hold Director General-level Talks on Fukushima Water Release

Written: 2023-07-25 18:26:41Updated: 2023-07-25 18:37:41

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held on Tuesday director general-level talks on Seoul’s requests over Japan’s plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. 

The director-general for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs of South Korea’s foreign ministry, Yun Hyun-soo and the director-general of the Disarmament, Nonproliferation and Science Department of Japan’s foreign ministry, Atsushi Kaifu, held such talks in Japan. 

The meeting was regarded to be a follow-up to the South Korea-Japan summit held in Lithuania on July 12. 

During the summit, President Yoon Suk Yul requested Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in the process of inspecting the planned water release and for Tokyo to share with Seoul real-time information on whether discharge efforts are being implemented as planned. 

Yoon had also asked that Tokyo immediately suspend the water release in the event of an emergency, including any detection of radioactive substances beyond permissible levels, and to alert Seoul.

An explanation on the results of Tuesday’s meeting is expected be provided on Wednesday when the government gives its daily briefing on Japan’s planned discharge.
