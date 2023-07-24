Yoon Meets with Leaders of Luxembourg, New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held meetings on Tuesday with the leaders of Luxembourg and New Zealand, who are leading delegations to South Korea as countries that participated in the Korean War.President Yoon met with Luxembourgian Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Yongsan presidential office along with a 92-year-old Korean War veteran from the European country.In the meeting, Yoon expressed gratitude for the visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that the two leaders agreed to expand bilateral trade and investment and enhance cooperation in the areas of space, quantum science and technology.The president then met with New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, who he thanked for visiting the country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary as he expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and dedication of New Zealand veterans who fought in the Korean War.Delegations from 22 countries that fought alongside South Korea during the war are visiting the country to mark the anniversary at the invitation of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.