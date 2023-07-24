N. Korean Leader Visits Korean War Cemeteries ahead of ‘Victory Day’

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited cemeteries for North Korean and Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War ahead of the 70th anniversary of the armistice on Thursday.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim went to the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang the day before, along with defense minister Kang Sun-nam and other military leaders.The visits were part of events commemorating the end of the Korean War, which the North refers to as the Fatherland Liberation War that ended with the signing of a truce on July 27, 1953 that is celebrated in the country as “Victory Day.”During the visit, Kim reportedly touted the “miracle of July 27” as a great victory in human history that inflicted defeat on U.S. imperialism and prevented a new world war.Kim also paid tribute at the cemetery of Martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers in South Pyongan Province, accompanied by his sister Kim Yo-jong, foreign minister Choe Son-hui and secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party Jo Yong-won.Kim reportedly said that the victory won by the peoples of North Korea and China at the cost of their blood is displaying its great vitality even still.