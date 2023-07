Photo : YONHAP News

Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo has become the first South Korean to win back-to-back medals at the world swimming championships after bagging a bronze on Tuesday.The 20-year-old swimmer took third in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan with a time of one minute 44-point-42 seconds to set a new South Korean record.He is now the first South Korean to win a medal at consecutive swimming championships, having finished second in the event at last year’s tournament in Budapest with a then-national record of one minute 44-point-47 seconds.Hwang is one of only two South Koreans who have won medals in the long course events at world championships along with Park Tae-hwan, who also won multiple medals but never reached the podium at back-to-back world championships.