China has reportedly named Wang Yi as its new foreign minister to replace Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public for a month.According to the state-run China Central Television on Tuesday, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee held a meeting earlier in the day to remove Qin from the post and name Wang as his replacement.No reason was given for the dismissal of Qin, who took office in December but has not been seen in public since June 25, missing important official meetings.China’s foreign ministry previously cited health reasons to explain Qin's absence, but the prolonged lack of visibility has sparked speculation and rumors ranging from an affair to behind-the-scenes conflict.