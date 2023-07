Photo : YONHAP News

Nicaragua will reportedly open an embassy in North Korea.According to Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa on Tuesday, Vice President Rosario Murillo said a meeting was held with a delegation sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who had committed to hosting the embassy, and the necessary documents about an official who will oversee mission affairs were sent to Pyongyang.Murillo is the wife of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who has been in power for two decades, which has resulted in the country’s isolation from the international community over human rights abuses.Last year, the leaders of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela were excluded from the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas for their dictatorships.North Korea established an embassy in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, in 1979, but closed it in 1995.