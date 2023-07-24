Interior Minister Calls for Disaster Management to Shift to Prevention

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior minister Lee Sang-min, who heads the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, called for a shift in the state disaster management system from recovery to disaster prevention on Wednesday.Presiding over a meeting on monsoon rain response a day after his impeachment was rejected by the Constitutional Court, Lee stressed the need for a preventive system that protects groups most vulnerable to disasters.Assessing that the nation's disaster management has failed to keep up with climate change, the minister called for fundamental measures to change the paradigm of the general response to natural disasters.Lee pledged to fast-track the administrative process for prevention and recovery, increase related state budgets, and expand the digitization of disaster management.Noting a lack of communication between ministries and agencies during the recent rain-inflicted devastation, the minister called for regular training and education of organizational chiefs and executives on disaster responses.Lee, who visited a site of rain damage recovery in the South Chungcheong county of Cheongyang on Tuesday, is set to travel to Bonghwa County and the city of Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.