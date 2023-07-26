Interior Minister Pays Respects at Underpass Flooding Victims' Altar

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior minister Lee Sang-min visited a memorial altar for the victims of the Cheongju underpass flooding that claimed 14 lives.Speaking to reporters after paying respects at the altar on Wednesday after visiting the underpass, Lee said he could not help but feel regretful about what happened, before pledging to devote his full effort to finding the cause of the tragedy and to prevent a recurrence.The minister, who returned to work on Tuesday after his impeachment was rejected by the Constitutional Court, said he felt immeasurable responsibility as the head of national safety.Lee plans to continue visiting regions that suffered damage from the recent heavy rainfall after he checking on recovery efforts under way in the South Chungcheong county of Cheongyang the previous day.On Wednesday, he is set to visit Bonghwa County and the city of Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, which both designated special disaster zones last week.