Working-Level Talks on Fukushima Release Focus on Yoon’s Requests

Photo : YONHAP News

The working-level dialogue between South Korea and Japan on the Fukushima wastewater release on Tuesday focused largely on the requests made by President Yoon Suk Yeol to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their recent summit.First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon summarized the talks during a briefing on the meeting between the director-generals of the two sides' foreign ministries in Tokyo.During the summit held on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Lithuania, Yoon asked Tokyo to include South Korean experts in the discharge inspections, share real-time monitoring data and notify Seoul if and when it halts the release upon excessive radiation density.Park said Seoul's four recommendations based on its own scientific review were also brought to the table, including a reduced interval between Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS) inspections, tests for five additional nuclides at ALPS entry and exit, and assessments on the post-discharge impact and radiation exposure of nearby residents.The vice minister said the Japanese side sufficiently understood Seoul's position and promised to carefully review what was discussed during the latest session before meeting again in the first week of August.