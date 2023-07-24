Top Office Advises Bolstering Limits on Protests per Results of Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has recommended that the Office for Government Policy Coordination and the National Police Agency bolster restrictions on rallies and protests based on the outcome of an online public survey.Kang Seung-kyoo, senior presidential secretary for civil society, said on Wednesday that the recommended enforcement ordinance revisions concern disruptions to rush hour traffic, loudspeaker noises, nighttime or overnight events, and those near residential areas or schools.The presidential aide said survey participants most notably said crackdowns and the punishment of unlawful rallies and protests were insufficient, and related ministries have therefore been advised to supplement penal provisions.He added, however, that public consensus also believed that the freedom of assembly and protest must also be respected and careful consideration would be required when setting time and venue restrictions.Out of 182-thousand-704 participants of the online survey and debate from June 13 through July 3, 71 percent supported reinforcement of rally and protest restrictions.