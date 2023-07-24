N. Korea Likely to Hold Victory Day Parade from 12 a.m. Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is likely to hold a military parade from 12 a.m. Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.Multiple government sources on Wednesday made the claim about the “Victory Day” event, with one source citing the detection of efforts to prepare for a late-night parade, including nighttime air show rehearsals.Military and intelligence authorities believe the parade will feature intercontinental ballistic missiles, small nuclear warheads and various weapons that can carry such warheads given Pyongyang’s law authorizing a nuclear offensive should the regime come under nuclear attack or assess that one is imminent.One government source said the North is expected to explicitly pronounce its solidarity with China and Russia against the U.S. by boasting its nuclear might in front of delegations from the neighboring countries at the parade.A Russian delegation led by defense minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang late on Tuesday, while the arrival of China’s delegation, led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, has yet to be confirmed.