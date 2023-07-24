Menu Content

Daily Average COVID-19 Cases Surge Over 30% from Last Week

Written: 2023-07-26 14:43:37Updated: 2023-07-26 14:55:39

Photo : KBS News

Daily average COVID-19 cases have surged more than 30 percent compared to last week to post growth for the fourth consecutive week.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday, the daily average tally from last Monday to Sunday stood at 36-thousand-261, up 35-point-eight percent from the previous week's average.

The number of infections among those aged 60 or older jumped 44 percent during the period.

The KDCA was quick to add, however, that the level of risk concerning COVID-19 remained “low” for the 27th straight week as the daily average for critically ill patients and fatalities continued to remain at low levels.

The agency said respiratory tract infections, including influenza, are also on the rise and asked high-risk groups to wear masks when using public transportation and facilities. 

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, convenience stores are seeing a sharp increase in sales of self-testing kits.

According to the convenience store chain CU, sales of such items at its stores across the nation climbed nearly 35 percent between last Tuesday and this Monday compared to the previous week, while mask sales also surged 13-point-five percent.
